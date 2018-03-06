Marla Gibbs will have a multi-episode arc on Station 19, ABC’s upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff that premieres March 22 at 9 PM with a special two-hour episode. As per usual for Shondaland series, her character details are under wraps.

Set in a Seattle firehouse, Station 19, from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee, follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the men and women as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George star along with Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. McKee executive produces Station 19 with Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers for ABC Studios.

Gibbs’ credits include her multi-Emmy-nominated turn in The Jeffersons and later 227, and more recently has been busy with roles on the TV side including Black-ish, The Carmichael Show, Trial & Error and This Is Us.

She is repped by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency.