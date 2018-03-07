Fox 2000 found its lead actor in the faith-based film The impossible with Marcel Ruiz while Wolfgang Novogratz will star in the lead role in Alice opposite Natalia Dyer, the indie based on the short story Yes God Yes.

The Impossible, directed by Roxann Dawson and produced by DeVon Franklin, follows John Smith, a 14- year old boy in St. Louis, who — after crashing into a frozen lake — is pulled out by local fireman after a life threatening 15 minutes. This harrowing story continues as John’s mother, Joyce, fights for his life against all medical advice and wisdom, and in the moment of her deepest despair her anguished cry to God brings John back to life. The film stars Chrissy Metz and will be filmed in Winnipeg, Canada.

Ruiz recently wrapped Season 2 Netflix’s One Day at a Time, and is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency, DePaz Management, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Meanwhile, Novogratz has been cast as Chris in Alice the feature film adaptation of Karen Maine’s critically acclaimed short story Yes God Yes. He stars opposite Natalia Dyer, who plays the title character Alice. Alice is the story of a young woman, growing up in the late 1990’s, discovering her sexuality in the world of Catholic High School and the emerging world wide web.

This marks Novogratz’s first lead in a feature film as he previously had supporting roles in Assassination Nation and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

Novogratz is repped by UTA and Management 360.