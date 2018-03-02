Low Winter Sun alumna Athena Karkanis and Parveen Kaur (Beyond) are set as series regulars opposite Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh in Manifest, NBC’s missing plane mystery pilot from The Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake, producer Robert Zemeckis, and Warner Bros. TV.

Written/executive produced by Rake, Manifest explores a hypothetical scenario surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. What if the plane and its passengers suddenly reappeared? In Manifest, a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Karkanis will play Grace Stone. After years of mourning the loss of her husband, Ben (Josh Dallas), and son, Grace is now reunited with her lost family. With the miracle of their return, she’s ready to embrace the new normal…if that’s even possible.

Kaur will portray Saanvi. A brilliant graduate student and medical researcher, Saanvi returns home after being missing for years, to learn that her work has led to startling medical breakthroughs.

Rake and Frankel executive produce alongside Zemeckis via his Compari Entertainment banner and the company’s Jack Rapke. Compari’s Jackie Levine serves as co-executive producer.

Karkanis will next be seen in the role of Melody in House of Cards. She previously recurred on CBS drama Zoo and starred on AMC’s Low Winter Sun. She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Noble Caplan Abrams in Canada.

Kaur can currently be seen as Christine in Freeform series Beyond. Her previous credits include Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1, FX’s The Strain, and Ion’s Saving Hope. She’s repped by Grandview and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, & Brown.