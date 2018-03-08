RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to Mandy, the action thriller starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roach that bowed at the Sundance Film Festival. A summer theatrical release is planned.

Written and directed by Panos Cosmatos, the pic centers on outsiders Red Miller (Cage) and Mandy Bloom (Riseborough), who lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.

SpectreVision, XYZ Films and Umedia produced the pic, financed by Umedia and Piccadilly Pictures with support from Wallimage. RLJ Entertainment’s Mark Ward and Jess De Leo egotiated the deal with XYZ’s Nate Bolotin on behalf of the filmmakers.