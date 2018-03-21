A man has died after his head became trapped under the electronic footrest of a UK movie theater’s ‘Gold Class’ seat.

Exhibitor Vue have said an investigation is under way into the incident, which took place at its Birmingham StarCity venue. The man died, it said, last Friday – one week after the incident.

The ambulance service was called to the site after a man went into cardiac arrest in the cinema. Local reports are that he had bent down to find his phone after it dropped between the premium seats. He was only freed, it said, when the footrest was broken by bystanders.

Vue International, the UK’s third largest chain, told us in a statement, “Following an incident which took place on Friday 9 March at our Birmingham cinema, we can confirm that a customer was taken to hospital that evening. We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday 16 March. A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance.”