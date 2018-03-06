Meet CBS’ next fictional U.S. President. Peter Gallagher (Covert Affairs) has been tapped for a co-starring role opposite Bokeem Woodbine and Timothy Hutton in CBS’ legal drama pilot Main Justice.

Written by Sascha Penn and inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Main Justice centers around Miles Blair (Woodbine), the recently sworn-in U.S. Attorney General. The show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice where he takes on the biggest legal and investigative cases in the country all while being the youngest person to ever hold such an esteemed position.

Gallagher will play President Whitbeck, The President of the United States. President Whitbeck feels good about newly sworn-in Attorney General, and is happy to finally have a real cop in the position. However, when Miles makes some unorthodox decisions that have far-reaching effects on the President’s domestic and international agendas, he begins to have some reservations about his pick for AG.

Main Justice is looking to join CBS’ existing Washington DC drama Madam Secretary, which co-stars Keith Carradine as US President Conrad Dalton.

Main Justice hails from CBS Television Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Penn and Sunil Nayar serve as co-showrunners and executive produce alongside Holder, David Semel, who is directing the pilot, as well as Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

The O.C. and Covert Affairs alum Gallagher, who has been recurring on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management.