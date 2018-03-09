Girl Trip‘s Deborah Ayorinde is set as a series regular opposite Bokeem Woodbine, Timothy Hutton and Peter Gallagher in CBS’ legal drama pilot Main Justice. Written by Sascha Penn and inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Main Justice centers on Miles Blair (Woodbine), the recently sworn-in Attorney General. The show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice, where he takes on the biggest legal and investigative cases in the country all while being the youngest person to ever hold such an esteemed position. Ayorinde will play Ursula, the newly appointed Assistant Attorney General. A force of nature, she won’t let anyone or anything get in her way. Ayorinde recurs as Candace in Netflix’s Luke Cage and recently appeared in Universal’s blockbuster Girls Trip. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment & CESD.

Luna Blaise (Fresh Off the Boat) has booked a series regular role in Manifest, NBC’s missing-plane mystery pilot from The Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake, producer Robert Zemeckis and Warner Bros. TV. Written/executive produced by Rake, Manifest explores a hypothetical scenario surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. What if the plane and its passengers suddenly reappeared? Blaise will play Olive, Cal’s twin sister who never really got over the devastating loss of her father and brother on that mysterious flight. Now that they’re back, the bond between siblings is still as close as ever — even though they’re now years apart in age. Blaise’s most recent credits include the role of Nicole on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat and James Franco’s film Memoria. She’s repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group, Rare Management and Schreck Rose.

