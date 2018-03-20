Aubrey Dollar has been tapped for a co-starring role opposite Bokeem Woodbine and Timothy Hutton in CBS’ legal drama pilot Main Justice.

Written by Sascha Penn and inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Main Justice centers on Miles Blair (Woodbine), the recently sworn-in Attorney General. The show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice, where he takes on the biggest legal and investigative cases in the country all while being the youngest person to ever hold such an esteemed position.

Dollar will play Ellis, the Chief of Staff to the Attorney General. Recently divorced from her wife, with whom she has a young son, Ellis is smart, shrewd, loyal, extremely organized and efficient, always honest. She was recommended to the job by President Whitbeck (Peter Gallagher), who all but insisted Miles hire her.

Main Justice hails from CBS Television Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Penn and Sunil Nayar executive produce alongside Holder, David Semel, who is directing the pilot, as well as Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

This marks Dollar’s return to CBS, where she co-starred on the 2015 cop series Battle Creek. She is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

