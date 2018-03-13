Ronan Farrow’s investigations of Harvey Weinstein received the magazine world’s highest honor, the Ellie Award, and the publisher of them, The New Yorker, joined New York and GQ as the only winners of multiple trophies.

In a lunchtime ceremony hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon, the 53rd annual Ellies (known for the elephant-shaped statuettes that go to the winners) recognized four magazines for General Excellence. Those top prizes went to The New Yorker (its seventh General Excellence win); T, the New York Times Style Magazine, San Francisco and photography title Aperture.

The Ellies, formally known as the National Magazine Awards, are sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors in association with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and are administered by ASME.

Farrow’s trio of initial pieces on Weinstein, which, along with reporting by the New York Times, kick-started the entire #MeToo movement, earned The New Yorker its eighth Ellie for Public Interest. The category recognizes “magazine journalism that illuminates issues of national importance.”

The official citation said Farrow’s reporting “helped spark the national discussion about gender and power. Farrow gave Harvey Weinstein’s accusers room to tell their stories, confirming jaw-dropping details about the machinery Weinstein used to silence his victims.”

Farrow, the former host of a show on MSNBC, had begun work on the Weinstein investigation for NBC News but the news division decided not to move forward with the story, saying it did not meet its standards at the time it was shown to top execs.