Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to Madeline’s Madeline, Josephine Decker’s latest pic that had its world premiere in the NEXT section at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It later bowed in Europe at Berlin. A theatrical release later in the year is planned.

The film written and directed by Decker (Butter on the Latch, Thou Wast Mild and Lovely) centers on Madeline (Helena Howard), who has become an integral part of a prestigious physical theater troupe. When the workshop’s ambitious director (Molly Parker) pushes the teenager to weave her rich interior world and troubled history with her mother (Miranda July) into their collective art, the lines between performance and reality begin to blur. The resulting battle rips out of the rehearsal space and through all three women’s lives.

Krista Parris and Elizabeth Rao produced the pic which was executive produced by Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman, Michael Decker, Peter Gilbert, Eddie Linker, and Joe Swanberg.

“Madeline’s Madeline is a rich, complex, thought-provoking, and emotional journey through the mind of an adolescent,” says Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger. “Helena’s stunning performance coupled with Josephine’s daring filmmaking — oftentimes doing away with all formality — make viewing the film significantly more than simply a cinematic experience. We get inside Madeline’s head and we experience her world fully — not just sensorially, but emotionally as well. This is truly a film that goes where no other film I have ever seen has gone before.”

The deal was negotiated by Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.