Into the Badlands alumna Madeleine Mantock has been cast as the lead sister opposite Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery in the CW’s dramedy pilot Charmed, from Jane the Virgin creator-showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS TV Studios.

Penned by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin based on a story by Urman, the Charmed “fierce, funny, feminist”reboot centers on three sisters — Macy (Mantock), Mel (Diaz) and Madison (Jeffery) — in a college town who, after the tragic death of their mother, are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Mantock’s Macy is a practical, driven, and brilliant geneticist who has her world blown open when she discovers that the supernatural world is all too real.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin executive produce with Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling, who is set to direct.

This marks British actress Mantock’s return to the CW where she previously co-starred on the series The Tomorrow People.