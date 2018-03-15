EXCLUSIVE: Mike Colter (Luke Cage) has come aboard Fox 2000’s faith-based drama, The Impossible, which has Chrissy Metz in the starring role. Roxann Dawson is directing the film which also hails from Miracles From Heaven and The Star producer DeVon Franklin.

The film is based on Joyce Smith’s true story, which was detailed in her novel The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection. Smith’s 14-year old son fell through a frozen lake in Missouri one winter and was proclaimed lifeless. Through prayer and faith, she sat by her son’s bedside until his heart started beating again.

Colter will play Tommy Shine, a Firefighter who saves Joyce’s (Metz) son from the water after hearing a voice telling him where to look. Before John’s drowning, he didn’t believe in God. After watching John fight, he finds a reason to believe.

Production is currently underway in Canada. Seven Pounds scribe Grant Nieporte penned the screenplay, while Marisa Paiva will oversee production for the studio.

In addition, Colter is set to co-star opposite Jamie Bell and Danielle McDonald in the film Skin, from Israeli director Guy Nattiv. Based on a true story, the pic follows a neo-Nazi’s (Bell) physical and mental transformation away from the life he once knew. Colter will play Daryle, leader of the Anti-Racist Action Protestors who supports former white supremacists trying to get out of the system

Colter will return as the titular character in Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage, available on Netflix June 22. He’s repped by WME and Silver Lining Entertainment.