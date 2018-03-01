Black Sails alum Luke Arnold has booked a series regular role on ABC drama pilot For Love, from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios. Written by Cooney and directed by John Dahl, For Love centers on Hope Castille. Five years ago, her fiancé was killed. This morning she received a phone call from him. An epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present day New Orleans. Cooney and Moses executive produce. Arnold will play Christof Dumaine, the younger brother, intent on fulfilling his duties as chaos-maker and havoc-wreaker. Arnold was recently a series regular on Starz’s Black Sails and played Owen on Glitch for Netflix. He’s repped by Gersh, Generate, Lisa Mann in Australia and Greg Slewett at Bloom, Hergott.

Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why) is set as a series regular in the CW’s untitled April Blair/Spencer Paysinger drama pilot, from writer April Blair, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV. Written by Blair (Reign), the project is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by LA Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers. It centers on a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Logan will play Olivia Baker, Jordan’s younger sister who befriends Spencer due to their shared experience of feeling like outsiders at the elitist high school. Logan heavily recurred on the second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Her film credits include a lead role in Dimension Films’ Polaroid and a supporting role in Fox’s The Empty Man. Logan is repped by Innovative Artists.