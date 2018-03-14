EuropaCorp U.S. film production president Lisa Ellzey is the latest in a string of executive departures at Luc Besson’s flailing EuropaCorp, which since biting the dust with the ambitious Valerian continues to scratch its way to survival. Deadline confirmed her exit this morning which is part of EuropaCorp’s plan for a reduced slate going forward.

There’s only a few executives left in EuropaCorp’s U.S. operations including COO Kevin McDonald and Matthew Gross, president of TV.

Ellzey follows CEO Marc Shmuger who left at the end of December, and Ryan Wickers, VP of production and development who departed last summer. In addition, worldwide acquisitions chief Federica Sainte-Rose is not expected to return from maternity leave.

EuropaCorp is looking for investors to invest or buy out the company. It currently counts close to $300M in debt. The Besson studio is also looking to cut a third of its French staff.

Besson’s next movie is the action title Anna starring Sasha Luss, Cillian Murphy, Helen Mirren and Luke Evans.