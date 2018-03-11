EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox held previews last night for its gay teenage romance title Love, Simon and drew a strong estimated $800K from 927 theaters for a per location average of $863.

Now, it’s not often that sneak preview figures are reported, but to provide some perspective, and know that these are not comps, Dwayne Johnson’s movies racked up the following in their previews: Baywatch ($1.25M) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($2M).

Directed by Riverdale, and CW/DC superhero EP Greg Berlanti while he was on break from those shows last January, Love, Simon is based on the Becky Albertalli YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda about a high-school senior’s coming out while trying to uncover the identity of his anonymous crush. It has been reported that the pic has not only scored well in such liberal enclaves as Sherman Oaks, CA, but in the heartland as well where it has spoken greatly to audiences. The pic opens on Friday and has a 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes from 20 reviews. Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Nick Robinson and Katherine Langford star. Love, Simon was adapted by This Is Us writers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker.