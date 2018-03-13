EXCLUSIVE: There have been a couple of feature doc acquisitions to report. First up, Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber have acquired Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s feature documentary Love, Cecil about production designer Cecil Beaton (Gigi, My Fair Lady). The film premiered at 2017 Telluride Film Festival. It will get a June 29 showing at the Film Society of Lincoln Center before it rolls out nationally.

PCH Films

Next, Virgil Films acquired Augie from Oscar nominated director James Keach (Glen Campbell…I’ll Be Me, Walk the Line) tells the inspirational story of Augie Nieto who, a fitness entreprenuer who was stricken with ALS. The film opens theatrically in NY/LA this Friday, March 16th.

In Love, Cecil, it follows the production designer Beaton using previously unseen footage and stills, and with excerpts from his diaries wittily narrated by Rupert Everett. It opens to see his world of utter fascination––from his work for Vogue, as a photographer in World War II, his relationship with the Royal Family and his alleged affair with Greta Garbo (her picture was discovered in his bedroom among those of two of his male lovers). Immordino Vreeland’s book, Love, Cecil: A Journey with Cecil Beaton, was published last year by Abrams Books.

The aquisitions deal was negotiated by Richard Lorber, CEO of Kino Lorber with Jason Ishikawa of

Cinetic Media and Jonathan Gray of Gray Krass Sandler Des Rochers LLP.

Virgil Films also acquired Augie for the United States and Canada from PCH Films for all forms of home video (DVD, Blu-Ray), VOD, SVOD, TVOD, EST, PPV and airlines.

Often referred to as the Stev Jobs of the fitness industry, Nieto arguably saved millions of lives when he catapulted Life Fitness and the revolutionary Lifecycle to global fitness leader and worldwide prominence. However, Augie’s greatest accomplishments came after he was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 47. The Fitness Legend, now wheelchair bound, takes on ALS with his wife Lynne, leading the race to a cure in the fight to save his own life and the lives of millions, once again.

The 84-minute documentary stars Augustine L. Nieto II (“Augie”) and his wife Lynne Nieto. Th film was produced by Keach and Eric Carlson, and Executive Produced by Michele Farinola.