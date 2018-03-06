“There’s a rule that written in stone: The Robinsons stick together.” This is not your father (or grandfather’s) Lost in Space, it’s the Netflix remake that premieres April 13. And the first full trailer is out; watch it above.

Netflix

The new version is set 30 years in the future, when space colonization has become a reality. The Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home, they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light years from their original destination.

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens as expedition commander John Robinson, Molly Parker as aerospace engineer Maureen, Taylor Russell as Judy, Mina Sundawall as Penny and Maxwell Jenkins as Will, the youngest child. He’s the one who meets and befriends the Robot — whose 2018 incarnation is a far cry from the period-piece ’60s version. Ignacio Serricchio is smuggler Don West, and Parker Posey plays Dr. Smith.