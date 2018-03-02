MGM’s musical remake of the cult classic Valley Girl has temporarily been removed from the release schedule as the project looks for a better opening date.

Originally the movie was set to come out on June 29, but MGM is putting the Rebel Wilson-Anne Hathaway Dirty Scoundrels remake The Hustle on that date instead. Hathaway has another reboot with a female spin three weeks prior: Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Ocean’s 8 on June 8.

Valley Girl is directed by Rachel Goldenberg and stars Jessica Rothe as a San Fernando Valley native who falls in love with a Hollywood punk rocker played by Josh Whitehouse. Chloe Bennet, Peyton List and Ashleigh Murray also star and Paul has a supporting role in what is a large ensemble pic (he is not the star). The film has already been shot.

Anecdotally, hitting the pause button on Valley Girl is a good thing and allows the pic to distance itself from Paul’s recent dust-up on the internet which included posting dicey videos of him tasing a dead rat, and his encounter with a suicide victim’s body in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest. Ads were pulled on his YouTube channel which counts close to 17M subscribers then re-enabled.

 

 