Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn‘s Lizzy Greene has booked a series regular role in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. In the tone of The Big Chill, A Million Little Things is an hourlong drama with comedy elements about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Greene will play Sophie Dixon, Jon and Delilah’s 16-year-old daughter who loves her guitar. Sophie is a moody, goth teen with a tender vulnerability just below her tough exterior. Greene recently wrapped production on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. She’s repped by Osbrink Talent Agency, Ellen Meyer Management and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.

Newcomer Feliz Ramirez is set as a series regular on ABC drama pilot Grand Hotel, from Eva Longoria, Brian Tanen and ABC Studios. Written by Tanen based on a Spanish format and directed by Ken Olin, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior. Ramirez will play Carolina, the gorgeous and self-obsessed fraternal twin to Yoli, both stepsisters to Paloma (Denyse Tontz). Ramirez has previously guest-starred on Bull. She”s repped by KMR and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.