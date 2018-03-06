E! Live From The Red Carpet on Sunday ahead of the 90th Oscars drew 1.33 million viewers, a drop-off of 34% compared with last year. Its 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic was down almost half from the year-ago’s 0.7. The special, which had drawn extra attention ahead of Sunday with misconduct claims resurfacing against co-host Ryan Seacrest, aired live from 2-5 PM PT from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

It’s difficult to attribute the dip to Seacrest alone. The Oscars themselves hit an all-time low with an average of 26.5 million viewers on ABC, down 19% from 2017. E! said today its full lineup of Oscar programming Sunday — the 10 AM-starting Countdown to the Red Carpet, Live From the Red Carpet, Red Carpet Rundown and E! After Party – drew 5.5 million total unique viewers.

The Oscars still dominated Sunday on TV, denting even AMC’s The Walking Dead. Airing opposite the Oscars, the venerable zombie apocalypse series drew a 2.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen, the first time it has fallen before 3.0 since the end of Season 1 in November 2010. That was a seven-tenths drop from the week-ago’s 3.6.

The Walking Dead was still cable’s most-watched show on Sunday, drawing 6.82 million viewers, though that number marked the lowest viewer total since near the end of Season 2 in 2012.