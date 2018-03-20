Motion picture literary agent Bill Zotti has joined UTA from CAA, where he was an agent for the past 12 years. In making the move, he returns to the agency where he started his career. Zotti will start working in UTA’s Los Angeles office this week.

At CAA, he represented a roster of high-profile writers, directors and producers including Scott Neustadter, Michael Weber, Kenya Barris, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Michael Colton, John Aboud, Katie Silberman, Craig Mazin, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Jeff Tremaine, to name a few. It’s not clear who will be joining him at UTA, but it is expected that many will.

Between starting in UTA’s mailroom and going to CAA, Zotti worked at Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann.

“Over the years, we have continued to be impressed by Bill’s reputation, work ethic and extensive relationships,” said UTA co-president and motion picture head David Kramer. “He will be a tremendous asset to our group, and we are excited to welcome him back to agency.”

Added Zotti: “In the years since beginning my career in the UTA mailroom, the agency has expanded and broken new ground to represent some of the most influential filmmakers and screenwriters of our time. There couldn’t be a more opportune time to rejoin my old friends at UTA who have always been immensely supportive.”