Lisa Bonet has commented for the first time on her television father, Bill Cosby, with whom she appeared in two of the most popular shows in the world.

Playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show at age 16, then joining its spinoff A Different World, Bonet told the Net-a-Porter website that she had no knowledge of Cosby’s predilections. “But…There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed.”

Asked if she sensed a darkness, Bonet said, “Always. And if I had anything more to reveal, then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

Cosby is in pre-trial hearings in Pennsylvania for his sexual assault retrial. The 80-year-old comedian has been accused by multiple women of sexually assaulting them after drugging them. His first trial on those charges ended in a hung jury, and the retrial is expected to start in April.

Bonet had a somewhat rocky relationship with Cosby. She was frequently late on the set and posed topless for Interview magazine, a step away from the wholesome family image that the TV shows tried to cultivate. Cosby also opposed her role in the film Angel Heart, in which she had a nude scene with Mickey Rourke, and allegedly opposed her marriage at age 20 to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Despite that, Bonet is not vindictive. “I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so’,” she said regarding Cosby. “I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be.”