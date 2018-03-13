EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has optioned the rights to the book How the Girl Guides Won the War for producer Marc Platt, which the company is negotiating with now with Walden Media. The project is not yet titled.

J. Mills Goodloe already has been brought aboard to pen a feature adaptation. Goodloe has a very good track record as a writer with such projects as Everything, Everything, The Mountain Between Us and The Age of Adaline.

Based on the book by Janie Hampton, the narrative is about the women in WWII Britain who were considered crucial to the ultimate victory. When the Blitz occurred, they cooked from emergency ovens made from the bricks of bombed-out homes and kept people fed. They dug shelters, gave aid to homeless children, knitted clothes for warmth and even assisted in healthcare. It became a movement as they lifted morale across the country and gave hope to the hopeless.

Platt and Lionsgate has been a winning combination in the past. They last worked together on the Oscar-winning La La Land, which won six awards including Best Directing, Lead Actress, Score and Song.

Walden Media partnered with Lionsgate on the box office phenom Wonder, which has grossed a whopping $296.7M worldwide.

The project was brought into Marc Platt Productions by Ryan Christians.

Goodloe is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.