Lionsgate will partner with Facebook to bring the nonfiction series You Kiddin’ Me, executive produced by, among others Kim Kardashian West, to the video platform.

The partnership was announced by Lionsgate today.

The ten-episode series, produced by Lionsgate, will be executive produced by Kardashian West, Jennifer O’Connell, Brian Tannenbaum, Peter M. Cohen, and Melissa Stokes.

You Kiddin’ Me is a comedic prank series where kids are in charge and celebrities must do everything their own children say. Says Lionsgate, the new series peeks into the family relationships of Hollywood stars as children prank their famous parents and an unsuspecting public.

You Kiddin’ Me will be available via mobile, desktop and Facebook’s TV apps. Members of the Facebook community will be chosen to participate in pranking their favorite celebrities. In addition, the producers and the celebrity kids will crowdsource top prank ideas from the Facebook community to be used in the show.

“I know from firsthand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions,” said Kardashian West. “I’m delighted to be working with the Lionsgate and Facebook teams on this exciting new venture and invite viewers to witness their favorite celebrity parents get pranked when we launch the series on Facebook Watch.”

“We’re excited to be working with Kim on our first premium series for Facebook Watch, led by a world-class creative team and what promises to be a stellar cast,” said Lionsgate EVP of Alternative Programming Jennifer O’Connell. “We continue to expand the range of our platform partnerships and look forward to collaborating with the Facebook team in bringing viewers a buzzworthy, high-quality unscripted series that taps into the fun family dynamics that Kim knows best.”

The partnership was negotiated by Lance Klein of WME and Brian Tannenbaum, SVP of Creative & Business Affairs, Alternative Programming on behalf of Lionsgate.