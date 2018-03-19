Two of Broadway’s biggest names, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, teamed up for the song “Found Tonight,” which is a benefit for the March 24 March for Our Lives. The march was organized by survivors of the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Miranda, of course, wrote and starred in Hamilton, and Platt captured a Tony last June for his breakout turn in Dear Evan Hansen.

The response to the Feb. 14 shooting at the school has created a national movement. Thousands of schools saw walkouts on March 14 in remembrance of the shooting victims, and the march on Saturday will see large crowds massing on Washington’s National Mall.

The song was made available for download this morning and promoted by the two performers on their highly trafficked social-media accounts. Alex Lacamoire, a musician and conductor who teamed with Miranda on In the Heights and Hamilton, said via Twitter that when the song’s two performers came to his apartment to rehearse, “I got goose bumps the minute they started singing each other’s songs. I would tear up in the studio as I listened to the mix, thinking of the kids we made this for.”

A portion of the proceeds will go to the March For Our Lives Initiative. Sheet music for the song is available for free.

Here is the official video of the song: