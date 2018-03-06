Once Upon a Time alumna Rebecca Mader has been cast as a series regular in NBC comedy pilot Like Family, from Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Martin, Like Family centers on centers on Aubrey and Artie (Brandon Mychal Smith) who formed the tightest of sibling-like bonds growing up together in foster care, but are discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated.

Mader will play Camille who will do absolutely anything to stay young and beautiful. She writes a rich lady type blog, makes rich lady candles, has rich lady friends and rich lady problems.

Martin, Hayes and Milliner executive produce.

Mader has played The Wicked Witch of the West on ABC’s Once Upon a Time since Season 3, including two seasons as a series regular. She also starred on the ABC comedy series Work It and co-starred on the network’s signature drama series Lost. Mader is repped by Innovative Artists, Alchemy Entertainment and attorney Dave Feldman.