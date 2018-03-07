You’re the Worst‘s Kether Donohue has been tapped as the female lead opposite Brandon Mychal Smith in NBC’s multi-0camera comedy pilot Like Family, from Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Martin and directed by James Burrows, Like Family centers on centers on Aubrey (Donohue) and Artie (Brandon Mychal Smith) who formed the tightest of sibling-like bonds growing up together in foster care, but are discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated.

Donohue’s Aubrey is optimistic and trusting romantic who, while in foster care, always believed her mom would come and take her back. Currently a nanny, she dreams of being a pastry chef – food is both a passion and an obsession for her.

Also previously cast in the pilot was Once Upon a Time‘s Rebecca Mader. Martin, Hayes and Milliner executive produce.

Donohue plays Gretchen’s best friend Lindsay on FXX’s comedy series You’re the Worst, which will be ending its run after the upcoming fifth season. The role earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination. Actress-singer Donohue also is known for her role as a cappella leader Alice in the first two Pitch Perfect movies. She is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Jackoway Tyerman.