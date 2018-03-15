Ahead of the A+E upfront, Lifetime announced a September 9 premiere date for two high-profile shows: Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble’s new drama series You, starring Penn Badgley and guest starring John Stamos, and The Bad Seed from director and star Rob Lowe.

The network also announced production deals with Queen Latifah for two new documentary specials and Toni Braxton on a multi-picture deal. It said it has picked up unscripted series Raising Tourette’s and Seatbelt Psychic and will air Seven Year Switch’s move to Lifetime from FYI for its third season.

Latifah will executive produce the documentary, Where Did the Women of Hip Hop Go?, which tells the history of the pioneering female rappers in a world dominated by men, and the new one-hour special, U.N.I.T.Y. The latter special follows Queen Latifah as she remakes her hit single from 1993. Following Faith Under Fire, which reached more than 8 million viewers, Braxton’s multi-picture production deal with Lifetime will include a centerpiece of Lifetime’s holiday programming block It’s a Wonderful Lifetime. The network plans to greenlight 14 all-new original movies to debut this November and December.

“Both Queen Latifah and Toni Braxton have been part of the Lifetime family for many years and its proven that our audiences love them as much as we do and we are excited they will be back on the network for even more,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN.

Lifetime’s unscripted pickups include docuseries Raising Tourette’s following families with teens who must navigate life with Tourette Syndrome and Seatbelt Psychic, starring sought-after medium Thomas John as he provides insightful readings in a vehicle, to unsuspecting passengers. Also joining Lifetime’s unscripted slate from sister network FYI, is season three of the hit series Seven Year Switch, where married couples embark on a journey to repair their relationships by partaking in a partner swap in hopes the experience enhances their marriage.

“Lifetime has been entertaining its viewers with some of the biggest reality franchises on the television landscape from Dance Moms to Little Women toMarried at First Sight,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Head of Programming Lifetime Unscripted and Head of Programming FYI. “We are igniting development now to deliver entertaining, destination content to our passionate audience.”