Steve Coulter (House of Cards) and Deborah Ramsay (Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, with Love) have been cast as Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles in Lifetime’s upcoming Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

The movie about the romance of Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan Markle also stars Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley in the title roles, Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell as Prince William and Kate Middleton, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, and Preston Karwat and Briella Wintruab as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Lifetime

The film chronicles the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new fiancée and will examine the history of Prince Harry and Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda directs from a script by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli.

Production is underway in Vancouver and the feature will debut this spring on Lifetime.