The CW has struggled to successfully launch another female-centered hourlong dramedy/romantic comedy since Jane the Virgin and My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. After No Tomorrow fizzled last season, new midseason entry Life Sentence, starring PLL‘s Lucy Hale, debuted to unimpressive 760,000 total viewers and a 0.3 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day.

In the demo, that was on par with the series premieres of the CW’s new fall dramas, Dynasty, which received a back order, and Valor, which didn’t, while in viewers, this appears to be the least watched CW scripted series debut (L+SD). Dynasty, which is moving to Fridays, premiered in the same post-Riverdale Wednesday 9 PM time slot in October to 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 in 18-49 .

It should be noted that Riverdale last night, in its return from a month-long hiatus, drew 1.31 million viewers and a series low 0.4 18-49 rating, which was well below its season opener (2.3 million, 0.8) that launched Dynasty.

Elsewhere, Fox took the top Wednesday spot in the demo behind The X-Files (0.9 in 18-49, 3.45M) at 8 PM and and 9-1-1 (1.6, 5.97M) both up a tenth, rallying from the season lows last week. CBS took the total viewer honors with the night’s most watched show Survivor (1.7, 8.20M) at 8 PM, on par with its season premiere last week; followed by SEAL Team (0.9, 6.14M), up a tenth; and Criminal Minds (0.9, 5.04M) down a tenth week-over-week to tie a series low.

ABC’s Wednesday comedy block rallied as a team off of last week’s dips, with The Goldbergs (1.4, 5.49M), Modern Family (1.4, 5.20M) and American Housewife (1.1, 4.21M) all up a tenth and Speechless (1.2, 4.38M) growing two-tenths at 8:30 PM. Designated Survivor (0.6, 3.57M) was even in the demo but landed a series low in viewers.

NBC’s dramas all grew by a tenth: The Blacklist (1.0, 5.79M), Law & Order: SVU (1.2, 5.76M) and Chicago PD (1.3, 6.83) which dominated the 10 PM time slot.