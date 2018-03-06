Life Of Pi and The Lunchbox star Irrfan Khan has revealed he is battling a “rare disease”.

In a post on Twitter the Bollywood icon said, “The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease.” Khan added that he should know more about the disease in coming weeks. Read the full statement below:

Last month, Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj (Haider) announced that he was pushing back his new movie which is set to star the actor. He was also announced for Amazon’s Indian original series The Ministry.

Khan, 51, has acted in more than 100 films, including local hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. He is among India’s best-known international stars having starred in English-language films including Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man. He won a Viewers’ Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in Ritesh Batra’s hit romance The Lunchbox. Upcoming films for the actor include Marc Turtletaub’s Sundance title Puzzle, which was snapped up at the festival by The Lunchbox distributor SPC. He is repped in the US by The Gersh Agency, Brillstein and Innovative Artists.

Here’s to hoping the medical investigations turn up positive news.