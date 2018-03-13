Leslie Bibb has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Alyson Hannigan in Man of the House, ABC’s multi-camera hybrid family comedy pilot from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, ABC Studios and Scandal star Kerry Washington’s studio-based Simpson Street. Richie Keen (Shameless, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).has come on board to direct.

Written by Vijal Patel and Frank Pines inspired by Pines’ life, Man of the House revolves around two recently divorced sisters — Jessie (Hannigan) and Charli (Bibb) — who decide to move in together to raise their kids under one roof. The oldest kid and only son is left to figure out what manhood means in a world where he’s now completely surrounded by females.

Bibb’s Charli is a beautiful, narcissistic, possibly sociopathic man-eater who wakes up every morning looking for a fight because it’s the only thing that makes her feel alive. Despite her toughness and bravado, Charli’s surprisingly vulnerable underneath. She didn’t get the courage to leave her cheating husband until she saw her sister, Jessie, going through her own divorce. Even though Charli has dominated her sister their entire life, Jessie is actually her rock.

Pines and Patel executive produce alongside Berman and Joe Earley of The Jackal Group as well as Washington and Pilar Savone via Simpson Street.

This is Bibb’s latest collaboration with ABC, where she toplined dramedy series GCB and has been recurring on comedy American Housewife. The actress, who will next be seen in the Warner Bros feature Tag, is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management. Keen is with CAA, Lonestar Entertainment and attorney Adam Kaller.

