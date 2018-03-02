CAA has signed former Girls executive producers and current producing partners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, ending their long association with UTA.

Dunham was at UTA when she burst onto the scene as a 24-year-old in 2010 with her second feature, the micro-budgeted Tiny Furniture. The same year, she teamed with fellow UTA clients, TV writer-producer Konner, co-creator of Help Me Help You, and comedy heavyweight Judd Apatow, to sell her coming-of-age comedy pitch Girls to HBO. The project went to pilot and then award-winning series, which recently ended its six-season run.

Dunham and Konner have a new comedy series at HBO, Camping starring Jennifer Garner, which the two executive produce via their A Casual Romance banner.