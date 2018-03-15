Leigh-Ann Rose (Love Thy Neighbor) has landed the final lead in ABC’s Untitled Holmes drama pilot, from former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey, Robin Roberts, Regina King, and ABC Studios.

Written by Veasey and directed by King, the drama explores the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family.

Rose will play one of the sisters, Nicole Kendrick, an attractive, fit, strong-willed, tough NYPD Detective. She joins Frances Turner, Amirah Vann, Tisha Campbell- Martin and Aubin Wise who play the other four sisters.

Rose’ previous TV credits include a recurring role on Younger and a series regular on the Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor. She is repped by About Artists Agency and Steve Rodriguez at McGowan/Rodriguez Management.