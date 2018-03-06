FX has released the first trailer for Season 2 of Marvel Entertianment’s Legion, which arrives April 3. Check out the new footage above.

Created and executive produced by Noah Hawley and based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is set in the X-Men universe. It’s the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he actually might be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

From childhood, David shuffled from one psychiatric institution to the next until, in his early 30s, he met and fell in love with Syd (Rachel Keller), a troubled fellow patient. After Syd and David shared a startling encounter, he was forced to confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real. Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder and Bill Irwin also star, along with Aubrey Plaza.

Originally seen as a best friend to the awesome telekinetic Haller, Plaza’s Lenny became a true enemy, manipulating him specifically as a version of Farouk, aka the Shadow King, one of the big baddies on the series. Viewers meet Farouk face-to-face in Season 2 as played by Homeland actor Navid Negahban.

Hawley serves as executive producer for Legion, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.