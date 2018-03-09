EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You scribe Karen McCullah has been tapped to adapt fashion and movie-world rom-com The Stylist, the 2016 debut novel from Rosie Nixon, Editor-in- Chief of UK celebrity news bible Hello Magazine.

The Stylist charts the escapades of Amber Green, a fashion boutique worker who is mistakenly offered a job as an assistant to infamous, jet-setting “stylist to the stars” Mona Armstrong. The project is being produced by Francesca Dutton of fledgling UK outfit Luna Features, which is aiming to get this one into production early next year. Dutton, who was most recently an associate producer on upcoming Robert DeNiro comedy The War With Grandpa, told us: “I’ve been a huge admirer of Karen’s work for such a long time, her reputation speaks for itself, she is a true professional and I know she’ll do this fantastic book justice.”

Writer-producer McCullah, whose previous rom-coms include The Ugly Truth (2009) with Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler, and Crazy Kind Of Love (2013) with Virginia Madsen, added: “The Stylist’s big-screen potential and cinematic appeal was clear from the start, the novel is very well written, smart and funny. The frantic nature of the red carpet fashion and characters that populate it are ripe with romance, drama and comedy. I’m delighted to be involved and I can’t wait to see the finished result.” McCullah previously collaborated on many of her scripts with writer Kirsten Smith.

Originally published by HarperCollins UK in 2016, The Stylist will be published in 2018 in the U.S. by William Morrow Paperbacks, HarperCollins USA. Nixon has also written a sequel.