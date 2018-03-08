A month after his character on Law & Order: SVU made his exit, Raul Esparza is returning to NBC with a lead role opposite Derek Luke in drama pilot Suspicion, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal TV and Keshet Studios.

Created and written by Goldberg based on the book by Joseph Finder and directed by Brad Anderson, Suspicion is described as a Hitchcockian thriller about how far one man will go to save the people he loves. After Danny Goodman (Luke) accepts a handshake loan from his new friend and millionaire neighbor, Tom Canter (Esparza), he gets a visit from the FBI and learns that the decision is one he will regret for the rest of his life. Coerced to work as an informant for the FBI to earn back his freedom, Danny is forced to infiltrate a world of violence and corruption while trying to protect his family.

Esparza’s Tom Carter is the man everyone looks up to. Coming from a humble beginning, he bonds instantly with Danny as the two realize their similar histories.

Goldberg executive produces Suspicion with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder. The studio is Universal TV, where Goldberg is under an overall deal.

Suspicion reunites Esparza with Goldberg — he recurs on the third season of her Hulu series The Path.

Esparza first appeared as Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba on season 14 of SVU on a recurring basis. He was upped to series regular in season 15. SVU is currently in its 19th season. He is repped by ICM Partners and Elin Flack Management.