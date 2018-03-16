Fans of souped-up monster trucks, airplane-converted survival pods, and other ingenious builds now have a television home.

Backcountry builders Clint Greathouse and Todd Anderson are the team featured on the new series Last Outpost, a Discovery Channel show devoted to watching them create one-of-a-kind builds using nothing but recycled parts. It’s a survivalist mentality that marks the Alaskan tradition of off-gridding, where ingenuity and sheer determination are the hallmarks of thriving in the sometimes-harsh environment.

The show premieres Tuesday, April 17 at 10 PM ET/PT, kicking off with a build of an all-terrain towing vehicle. Using an old military aircraft tug vehicle, Greathouse and Anderson build an unstoppable monster tow truck that can go anywhere, haul anything, and conquer the toughest terrain of Alaska for the owner of an outback search and rescue tow service.

Throughout the season, the team will help keep their backcountry community surviving and thriving with their unique builds, including an all-terrain wheelchair, a sawmill built from a school bus, a mining sluice rigged to an ATV, and a swamp and hunting boat built from an old military transport, giving these off-gridders and homesteaders equipment they can rely on to survive.

Last Outpost is produced for Discovery Channel by Warm Springs Productions. For Warm Springs Productions, executive producers are Marc Pierce, Chris Richardson, Ajax Broome and Ken Snow, with co-executive producer Trevor Baierl. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Joseph Boyle, with associate producer Jessica Mollo.