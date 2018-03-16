British actress Lashana Lynch is in talks to take over DeWanda Wise’s role in Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel, which has Brie Larson starring as the titular character. Wise had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts with her Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, which was picked up for a second season.

The pic, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will center on Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Larson), an Air Force pilot who debuted in the Marvel comics in 1968 as a human companion to the original Captain Marvel. Not much is known about the film’s plot other than it will take place in the ’90s before other MCU films, with the green-skinned extraterrestrial humanoid Skrulls as the main villains.

Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn and Gemma Chan co-star in the film, which will bow in theaters March 8, 2019.

Lynch, who most recently starred in the Shonda Rhimes short-lived period drama Still Star-Crossed, is repped by ICM, Alan Siegel Entertainment, BWH Agency in the UK.