UTA has signed writer, director and producer Larry Charles.

Charles is best known for his collaborations with Larry David in television and with Sacha Baron Cohen in features.

Charles was a writer-producer on NBC’s Seinfeld, co-created by David, and has served as director/producer on David’s followup series, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Charles won an Emmy (with Elaine Pope) for writing an episode of Seinfeld and shared a best comedy series Emmy for the NBC sitcom with the rest of the producing team. He has earned best comedy series nominations for three series, Seinfeld, Mad About You and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

On the feature side, Charles, who was previously at WME, directed Baron Cohen’s breakout hit Borat and its followups Brüno and The Dictator. Charles also helmed the Lionsgate documentary Religulous. Currently, he is directing a four-part limited series for Netflix titled Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy, which features him examining comedy around the world.