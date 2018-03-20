Lantern Asset Management, whose stalking-horse bid for The Weinstein Co. was revealed in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last night, is offering $310 million in cash for the assets of the company.

In a series of filings this morning in Delaware bankruptcy court, the assets were identified. On the film side, there is a library of 277 releases, among them Oscar winners like The King’s Speech, which have generated more than $2 billion in box office receipts. On the TV side, it is mainly Project Runway, plus some newer projects such as Paramount Network limited series Yellowstone.

A hearing this afternoon in Delaware will begin the formal 363 process, with Lantern’s bid having established the floor. This approach to a bankruptcy filing has become common in recent years, with MGM Studios recently employing it to gain a new lease on life. It is still too early to tell if the Weinstein Co. will get a second act as a stand-alone company.

Amid the uncertainty, about 25% of the company’s staff has departed since the spate of accusations of sexual abuse and harassment lodged against Harvey Weinstein, according to the documents. Prospects for the remaining employees are unclear, though the 363 proceeding (a bankruptcy approach that is increasingly common, and that MGM went through a few years ago) many jobs could be preserved. Additionally, the non-disclosure agreements many workers signed would be nullified under the deal.

So who is Lantern Asset Management? The company is not a familiar name in entertainment circles, but the Dallas-based company led by president Andy Mitchell has put together a steady stream of deals in the middle-market range. Real-estate development, especially golf courses, has been the company’s sweet spot. A pledge on its website may offer some reassurance to those connected to the Weinstein Co. “Lantern is known for being an advocate for change rather than an antagonist for control,” it declares.

Another new name to know: Robert Del Genio. The FTI Consulting exec, has been appointed Chief Restructuring Officer for the Weinstein Co.

The deadline for qualified bids, according to the documents, is April 30, with May 4 is the scheduled date for a hearing to determine the final sale of the company.