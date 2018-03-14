Sarah Jones (Damnation, The Path) is set as a female lead in CBS drama pilot L.A. Confidential, based on James Ellroy’s classic noir novel. It comes from Arnon Milchan, producer of the acclaimed 1997 movie; CBS TV Studios; New Regency; and Lionsgate TV.

Written by Harper and directed by Michael Dinner, L.A. Confidential follows three homicide detectives, a female reporter (Alana Arenas) and a Hollywood actress (Jones) whose paths intersect as the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles.

Jones’s Lynn is a sharp Veronica Lake-like beauty, an aspiring Hollywood actress – and not one to compromise her principles. When she finds a best friend brutally murdered and Jack Vincennes (Walton Goggins) unexpectedly at the scene before she’s had time to call the police, Lynn knows she has something on the LAPD detective – and decides to use it to help solve the horrible crime.

The role of Lynn was played by Kim Basinger in the 1997 movie L.A. Confidential, earning her an Oscar.

In addition to Goggins and Arenas, Jones joins in the pilot previously cast Brian J. Smith, Mark Webber and Shea Whigham.

Harper, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Milchan, Dinner and Anna Fricke.

Jones, who toplined Fox drama Alcatraz, recently starred in the USA series Damnation and previously co-starred in Hulu’s The Path and History’s Texas Rising. She is repped by UTA and Management 360.