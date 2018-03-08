Mark Webber (Green Room), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) and Alana Arenas (Electric Dreams) have booked lead roles opposite Brian J. Smith and Walton Goggins in CBS drama pilot L.A. Confidential, based on James Ellroy’s classic noir novel. It comes from Arnon Milchan, producer of the acclaimed 1997 L.A. Confidential movie; CBS TV Studios; New Regency; and Lionsgate TV.

CBS

Written by Harper and directed by Michael Dinner, L.A. Confidential follows three homicide detectives, a female reporter and a Hollywood actress whose paths intersect as the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles.

Webber will play Det. Bud White, the role played by Russell Crowe in the 1997 movie that earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination. A noble savage in a detective suit, White went to the Police Academy with Exley (Brian J. Smith) and has already made detective. Never one to hesitate to use brute force, Bud is particularly vicious with criminals who abuse women. Partnered with Dick Stensland (Whigham) who is on the verge of retirement, Bud is just learning how things work at the LAPD.

Whigham’s Stensland was played by Graham Beckel in the film. A good cop at one time, now limping towards retirement, he is Bud’s (Webber) partner. A gruff guy who’s seen it all, he has a mentor-mentee rapport with Bud. When he’s asked if he can trust his young partner, he says that Bud is solid – but he plans on keeping him in the dark about things at the LAPD – for now.

Arenas’ June, a new character for the series, is an excellent reporter trying to do good in a bad world. Intelligent, perceptive insightful and tough, she writes stories that expose bad things. While chasing exposés, June has developed a rapport with Jack (Walton Goggins).

Harper executive produces with Milchan, Dinner and Anna Fricke.

Webber is known for his roles in several indie/cult classic films, including Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room, Lynn Shelton’s Laggies and Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Saves the World. He’ll next appear in Gus Van Sant’s upcoming Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, Jon Abrahams’ Clover and the upcoming Netflix film, Spivak. Webber also recurs on SMILF for Showtime, Webber is repped by Inphenate and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin and Dunham.

Whigham, known for his role as Eli Thompson on Boardwalk Empire, was recently seen as Mitch Decker on Paramount Network’s Waco miniseries and as Ray Liptrapp on Vice Principals. On the feature side, he’ll next be seen in a co-starring role in Universal Pictures’ Neil Armstrong movie, First Man. He’s repped by CAA and Principal LA.

Arenas, a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Ensemble, recently guest-starred on Electric Dreams. She’s repped by Innovative Artists.