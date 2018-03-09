Director Patty Jenkins confirms today what Deadline reported last month: Kristen Wiig will play villain Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news!,” Jenkins tweeted today (see it below). “Yes! It’s true. So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot.”

Wiig, the former Saturday Night Live cast member and Bridesmaids star, joins Gadot (in the title role) and Jenkins in the sequel set in the 1980s Cold War.

Deadline reported last month that Wiig’s deal was close to done.

Here is Jenkins’ tweet: