No stranger to countdown clocks, basketball great Kobe Bryant was nonetheless brought up a little short, time-wise, on the Oscar stage this past Sunday, and last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live he told Kimmel what he would have said, as he accepted his trophy for Dear Basketball, if he’d had more seconds.

“The most important part I got out,” Bryant said, “and that was thanking my wife and thanking my daughter.” If he’d had more than the five seconds left after director Glen Keane finished up, though, he’d have said this:

“How do I carry this night beyond this night? Now, there’s a greater sense of responsibility. How do I provide more opportunities for even more diverse, new voices to be heard in this industry? In the animation business, there is a serious lack of diversity.”

Bryant pointed out that on Sunday he became the first African American winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film. “A lot of work that needs to be done,” Bryant said.

Watch Kimmel’s Bryant segment above.