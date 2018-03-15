Weeds alum Justin Kirk is returning to Showtime for a recurring role opposite Jim Carrey and Judy Greer in the premium cabler’s upcoming half-hour comedy series Kidding.

Created by Dave Holstein, and directed by Carrey’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind helmer Michel Gondry, the 10-episode Kidding centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him – who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. But when this beloved personality’s family – wife, two sons, sister and father – begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

Kirk will play Peter, the new boyfriend of Jill (Greer) who is Jeff’s (Carrey) estranged wife. In addition to Carrey and Greer, Kirk joins previously cast Catherine Keener and Frank Langella.

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of Andy Botwin on eight seasons of the hit Showtime series Weeds, Kirk also starred opposite Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson in the Emmy-winning miniseries Angels in America. He recently starred opposite Jennifer Garner in the indie film Tribes of Palos Verdes, and will be seen opposite Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell in Adam McKay’s upcoming film Backseat, in which he plays Scooter Libby. Kirk is repped by UTA and Management 360.