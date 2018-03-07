Khandi Alexander (Scandal) is set to co-star opposite Kylie Bunbury in ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot drama pilot, from Power creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp and producers Vin Diesel, Debra Martin Chase and Shana C.

Get Christie Love, a co-production between Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, is inspired by the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie and subsequent series.

The new Get Christie Love, written by Kemp and directed by Stephen Williams, is an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Bunbury), an African American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The high-adrenaline missions of the series are anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love — unearthing the truth about this relationship will be the biggest mission impossible of her life.

Alexander will play Sarah, a veteran intelligence agent and head of Christie’s unit. She was a badass back in her day and can summon those skills again when need be. In addition to Bunbury, she also joins Julia Kelly, Camille Guaty and Thomas Cocquerel in the pilot. Kemp, Diesel, Chase and Waterman executive produce.

Treme and CSI: Miami alumna Alexander has been recurring on ABC’s Scandal as Olivia’s ruthless mother Maya; the role earned Alexander an Emmy nomination. The actress, who will next star in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 opposite Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Greenberg Traurig.