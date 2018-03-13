Keshet International, the global division of the Israeli firm behind Showtime’s Homeland, is doubling down on drama with a new $55M investment fund.

The company has partnered with a number of Israel’s largest investment firms including Altshuler-Shaham, Phoenix Insurance, Arxcis Global Wealth Management and Halman Aldubi Investment House to power the fund. The deal was unveiled at Keshet’s INTV conference in Jerusalem.

The KI Fund will invest in a raft of high-profile TV and film projects and will distribute the projects that it invests in internationally. Keshet, which created Hatufim (Prisoners of War), the show that became Homeland, is responsible for a slew of high-end scripted series including Peter Bowker-penned The A Word, Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman’s False Flag, which aired on Fox International Channels in 127 territories, and Mary McCormack’s British comedy drama Loaded.

Keshet has also recently been expanding its catalog of U.S. drama series including NBC’s The Brave, which is co-distributes with NBC Universal International Television Distribution. It also produces a number of series that it does not have international rights for including CBS’ recently cancelled The Wisdom of the Crowd. It is also in development with a number of projects such as The CW’s detective drama Skinny Dip.

The fund was established by Sigal Alboher, the group’s chief financial officer, and Viktor Vakrat the group’s head of business affairs, with the advice of the investment banking firm Rosario Capital.

“We decided to launch this fund because we have seen heavy demand for more high-profile dramas across all key territories. Through targeted investments like these, we will be able to bring more great stories to life and help them travel throughout the world. There is a renaissance underway in TV and film drama, and we want to bring these productions to as much of the world as possible,” said KI CEO Alon Shtruzman.