Electus is partnering with songwriter, producer and artist Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds for a scripted music series that takes viewers behind the scenes of the booming New York City music scene in the ‘90s.

Rex/Shutterstock

The untitled serialized hourlong dramedy is developed by and based on the lives of award-winning songwriter and record-producer Damon Sharpe, who has worked with such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Pitbull, Nelly and more, and actress and former Warner Brothers/Ruffnation Records recording artist and producer Stacy Asencio-Sutphen. The pair met in New York in the 1990s when they both were aspiring pop stars.

The potential series focuses on a 20-something aspiring singer-songwriter who works a day job at a major music cable network. Despite a lack of support of her artistic dreams from friends and family, she harnesses undeniable talent and natural business savvy to try and make a name for herself in the music industry – at a time when the digital revolution began to change everything. The series will guide audiences through the nostalgic musical era, its eccentric personalities and larger-than-life icons, with plenty of comedic bumps along the way.

Electus CEO Chris Grant, President John Pollak, COO Drew Buckley and Justin Steger executive produce. Eleven-time Grammy-winning Edmonds serves as executive producer and music supervisor.

With 26 No. 1 R&B hits, Edmonds has produced and written for such artists as Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Toni Braxton, Carole King, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Eric Clapton, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Zendaya, Lil Wayne, Pink, Ariana Grande, NSYNC, Phil Collins and dozens of others. His 11 Grammy awards include three consecutive wins for Producer of the Year, which he received in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with the legendary Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds whose music has shaped and defined so much of the industry – there’s really no one who hasn’t been touched by his music and its influence over the last 30 years,” said Grant and Pollak in a statement. “Damon and Stacy, creative forces in their own right, also have a rich and storied history that epitomizes the 1990s music scene, a time of great change and evolution in entertainment that has yet to be fully explored on television. We know this creative trifecta will offer the ultimate 90s throwback through a unique and fresh lens.”

