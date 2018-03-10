Kelli Garner (Pan Pam, The Aviator) has been cast opposite Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut in NBC drama pilot The Enemy Within, from writer Ken Woodruff, producer Vernon Sanders and Universal TV. Written and executive produced by Woodruff and directed by Mark Pellington, The Enemy Within is a character-driven investigative thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It focuses on former CIA agent Erica Wolfe (Carpenter), the most notorious traitor in modern history and most hated woman in America, who is brought out of a federal supermax prison by the FBI to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the United States today. Garner will play Kate Ryan, the FBI technical analyst on Keaton’s (Chestnut) team. Very smart, good at her job, hard-working and open-minded. Garner is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and attorney Adam Kaller.

Australian actor Lincoln Younes (Home and Away, Down Under) has been cast in ABC drama pilot Grand Hotel, from Eva Longoria, Brian Tanen and ABC Studios. Written by Tanen based on a Spanish format and directed by Ken Olin, Grand Hotelis a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior. Younes will play Danny, a very handsome, charming young man that’s recently started working at the hotel. He strikes up a romantic interest with the hotel owner’s daughter. Younes is repped by United Management in Australia, Hamilton Hodell in London and in the US by Rick Genow.